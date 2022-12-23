Dr. Victor Marlar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marlar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Marlar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Marlar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Marlar works at
Locations
Asheville Endocrinology Cnslts750 ALLIANCE CT, Asheville, NC 28806 Directions (828) 670-6812
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Marlar’s for 4 years. He is a compassionate and caring physician. I deal with a disease that can cause anxiety and Dr. Marlar listens to me and he is detailed and professional in my treatment, as we make decisions together. It is very important to me to trust my doctor and I definitely am in good hands with Dr. Marlar. It is also important for me to meet him with my efforts to ask for what I need. I have had several situations- one with billing and one with deciding about surgery- where Dr. Marlar gave me sound advice and supported the best outcomes for me. Thank you, Dr. Marlar, for being an outstanding physician and for seeing me as a person, as well as a patient.
About Dr. Victor Marlar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1841400702
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Med Center
- University Of Mississippi Med Center
- University Of Mississippi Med Center|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
