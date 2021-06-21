See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Winter Garden, FL
Dr. Victor Matthews, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (44)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Matthews, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Matthews works at Mid Florida Endocrine Winter Garden FL in Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Hypogonadism and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Victor Matthews MD PA
    213 S Dillard St Ste 130, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 614-1644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Polyneuropathy
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Polyneuropathy

Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 21, 2021
    One of the best doctors I have seen. He is truly a blessing and I fell I am so lucky to have him as my diabetic dr.
    — Jun 21, 2021
    About Dr. Victor Matthews, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457363541
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matthews works at Mid Florida Endocrine Winter Garden FL in Winter Garden, FL. View the full address on Dr. Matthews’s profile.

    Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Hypogonadism and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

