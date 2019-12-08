See All Rheumatologists in Thomasville, GA
Dr. Victor McMillan, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Thomasville, GA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Victor McMillan, MD

Dr. Victor McMillan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with John D Archbold Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McMillan works at MCINTOSH CLINIC PC in Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McMillan's Office Locations

    Mcintosh Clinic PC
    119 W Hill St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 225-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • John D Archbold Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthritis
Chondrocalcinosis
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2019
    I was diagnosed with arthritis when I was 12 years old. I've been to a lot of rheumatologists through the years, but Dr. McMillan has been my rheumatologist the past 10+ years. He is very knowledgeable including about conditions besides arthritis, he spends the right amount of time understanding his patients' concerns and explaining different treatment options, and he doesn't hesitate to admit when medical issues are outside of his area of expertise, encouraging patients to go to specialists. My opinion of him and his staff through the years has only gotten better. I developed some complex medical symptoms, and if it weren't for his persistence, diligence, humility, and compassion, I may have never found the answers I finally got. I have been to some of the best medical facilities in the world, but there is no doctor I trust more than Dr. Victor McMillan at the Mcintosh Clinic.
    About Dr. Victor McMillan, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1679542013
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor McMillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMillan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMillan works at MCINTOSH CLINIC PC in Thomasville, GA. View the full address on Dr. McMillan’s profile.

    Dr. McMillan has seen patients for Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMillan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

