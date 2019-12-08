Dr. Victor McMillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor McMillan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor McMillan, MD
Dr. Victor McMillan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with John D Archbold Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McMillan works at
Dr. McMillan's Office Locations
-
1
Mcintosh Clinic PC119 W Hill St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 225-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- John D Archbold Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMillan?
I was diagnosed with arthritis when I was 12 years old. I've been to a lot of rheumatologists through the years, but Dr. McMillan has been my rheumatologist the past 10+ years. He is very knowledgeable including about conditions besides arthritis, he spends the right amount of time understanding his patients' concerns and explaining different treatment options, and he doesn't hesitate to admit when medical issues are outside of his area of expertise, encouraging patients to go to specialists. My opinion of him and his staff through the years has only gotten better. I developed some complex medical symptoms, and if it weren't for his persistence, diligence, humility, and compassion, I may have never found the answers I finally got. I have been to some of the best medical facilities in the world, but there is no doctor I trust more than Dr. Victor McMillan at the Mcintosh Clinic.
About Dr. Victor McMillan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1679542013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMillan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMillan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMillan works at
Dr. McMillan has seen patients for Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMillan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.