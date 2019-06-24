See All Podiatric Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Victor McNamara, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor McNamara, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McNamara works at Dr. Victor F McNamara DPM in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Victor F McNamara DPM
    899 Outer Rd Ste C, Orlando, FL 32814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 418-3763

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 24, 2019
    Dr. McNamara and his staff have been pivital in the positive outlook I have on my treatment. My feet have many issues after being put to the test in the Marine Corps for 21 years, as well as 13 years as an NJROTC Instructor. Dr. McNamara treated me with respect, and began a plan for my healing,QUICKLY! He put me on the road to a better life with injured feet. His staff is professional and kind. I believe Dr. McNamaras years of experience as a doctor, coupled with his prior military service, make him hard to beat if you need relief from foot and ankle pain. I recommend you make an appointment with him ASAP!
    Rick DeMarco in Orlando, FL — Jun 24, 2019
    About Dr. Victor McNamara, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639132566
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Universal Medical Center, Plantation Florida
    Internship
    • Universal Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Kent State School of Podiatric Medicine
