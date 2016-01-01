Dr. Victor Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Medina, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Medina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Locations
Triangle Surgical Associates115 Crescentcommons Dr Ste 200, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 851-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Medina, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1932259009
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Med Center
- St Marys Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medina works at
Dr. Medina has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medina speaks Portuguese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.