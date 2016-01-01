Overview

Dr. Victor Medina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Medina works at Triangle Vein Clinic in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.