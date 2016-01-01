See All General Surgeons in Cary, NC
Dr. Victor Medina, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Victor Medina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Medina works at Triangle Vein Clinic in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Triangle Surgical Associates
    115 Crescentcommons Dr Ste 200, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 851-5055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angioma
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Victor Medina, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1932259009
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Med Center
    Residency
    • St Marys Hospital
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Medina has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

