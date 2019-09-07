See All Oncologists in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Victor Melgen, MD

Medical Oncology
4.7 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Victor Melgen, MD

Dr. Victor Melgen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami

Dr. Melgen works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL, Deland, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Melgen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary
    805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 804-6133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Orange City
    765 Image Way, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-7411
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - DeLand
    810 N Spring Garden Ave Ste 100, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-7411
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Oviedo
    2572 W State Road 426 Ste 3080, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 445-1446
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • Oviedo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Neutropenia
Melanoma
Anemia
Neutropenia
Melanoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Victor Melgen, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386693331
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital/Jackson Health System Program
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Melgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melgen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melgen has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melgen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Melgen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melgen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

