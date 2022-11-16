Dr. Victor Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Mendoza, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.
Victor E Mendoza MD5130 Cyrus Cir, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 981-0414
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Every visit is professional and I have been very satisfied the 12 years I've seen Dr. Mendoza. Back injections have been excellent.
- Anesthesiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
