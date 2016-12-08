Dr. Victor Michalak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michalak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Michalak, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Michalak, MD is a Dermatologist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Michalak works at
Locations
Cosmetic Surgery & Dermatology Inc.295 NE Gilman Blvd Ste 101, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 391-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very reassured with his skill, experience and knowledge. Because he also does plastic surgery, I felt that aesthetics would be considered and the end result will look good in addition to medically needed skin cancer removal. He spent as much time as I needed and I didn't feel rushed. Plus, he had thoroughly described my condition and the procedure to remedy the condition. I highly recommend him and would send all my family to him.
About Dr. Victor Michalak, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michalak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michalak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michalak has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michalak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michalak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michalak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.