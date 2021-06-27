Overview of Dr. Victor Mok, MD

Dr. Victor Mok, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mok works at Mok & Mok Mds in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.