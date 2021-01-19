See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Victor Mokarry, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Victor Mokarry, MD

Dr. Victor Mokarry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Mokarry works at Northwest ENT Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Dr. Mokarry's Office Locations

    Northwest Ent. Associates Sc
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 316, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 357-9486
    Elk Grove Village Office
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 401, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 357-9486

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia
Nosebleed
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Allergies
Bell's Palsy
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Ear Infection
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Leukoplakia
Loss of Taste
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nasal Obstruction
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cancer
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Victor Mokarry, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Polish
    • 1144206129
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Med Center
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Mokarry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mokarry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mokarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mokarry has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mokarry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokarry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokarry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokarry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokarry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

