Overview of Dr. Victor Moon, MD

Dr. Victor Moon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Moon works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.