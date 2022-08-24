Dr. Victor Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Moon, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Moon, MD
Dr. Victor Moon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 497-7900
Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Great Neck, 600 Northern Boulevard600 Northern Blvd Ste 309, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 224-2300
Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery600 Northern 309 Blvd # 310, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 224-2300
Northwell Health121 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (516) 497-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had an excellent experience and outcome with Dr. Moon. He performed a skin graft on my face following melanoma surgery. Would highly recommend Dr. Moon and his staff. Easy to make an appointment and always seen on time.
About Dr. Victor Moon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1144403791
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital|Medical College Wisconsin|New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Staten Island University Hospital - North
- Staten Island University Hospital - North
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery, General Surgery and Hand Surgery
