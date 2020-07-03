Dr. Victor Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Morales, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Morales, MD
Dr. Victor Morales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
-
1
Cvomg, clovis722 Medical Center Dr E Ste 105, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 299-6300
-
2
Saeed Med Inc2210 E Illinois Ave Ste 505, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 266-8989
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morales?
Dr. Morales is one of the major reason I stayed with Magan for 20 years! He was my doctor through 3 childbirths and always made me feel comfortable, answered all my questions and I was actually sad after my last child because I wouldn't be having anymore. He is the best doctor I personally have ever dealt with.
About Dr. Victor Morales, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1457513368
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.