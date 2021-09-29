Dr. Victor Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Navarro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Victor Navarro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Albert Einstein Medical Center5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-8242
Cchs Nuclear Medicine4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (215) 456-8242
- 3 200 Bowman Dr Ste 335, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (215) 456-8242
- Christiana Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr Navarro is the best. He doesn’t rush through appointments and he makes you feel comfortable even as sick as I was made me Feel better !!!
About Dr. Victor Navarro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407815236
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Navarro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navarro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navarro has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navarro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro.
