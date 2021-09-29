See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Victor Navarro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Victor Navarro, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (78)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Navarro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Navarro works at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Newark, DE and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Howard Kroop, MD
Dr. Howard Kroop, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jorge Prieto, MD
Dr. Jorge Prieto, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Karp, MD
Dr. Brian Karp, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albert Einstein Medical Center
    5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8242
  2. 2
    Cchs Nuclear Medicine
    4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8242
  3. 3
    200 Bowman Dr Ste 335, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Navarro?

    Sep 29, 2021
    Dr Navarro is the best. He doesn’t rush through appointments and he makes you feel comfortable even as sick as I was made me Feel better !!!
    Marianne McNeill — Sep 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victor Navarro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victor Navarro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Navarro to family and friends

    Dr. Navarro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Navarro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victor Navarro, MD.

    About Dr. Victor Navarro, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407815236
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Navarro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Navarro has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navarro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Victor Navarro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.