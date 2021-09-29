Overview

Dr. Victor Navarro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Navarro works at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Newark, DE and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.