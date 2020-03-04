See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sheffield Village, OH
Dr. Victor Nemeth, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Victor Nemeth, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Sheffield Village, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Victor Nemeth, MD

Dr. Victor Nemeth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Nemeth works at Cleveland Clinic in Sheffield Village, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Labeed Nouri, MD
Dr. Labeed Nouri, MD
4.6 (48)
View Profile

Dr. Nemeth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph A Girgis MD Inc
    5334 Meadow Lane Ct, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 934-5454
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nemeth?

    Mar 04, 2020
    Very caring,will explain everything on a one to one basis.
    — Mar 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victor Nemeth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victor Nemeth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nemeth to family and friends

    Dr. Nemeth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nemeth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victor Nemeth, MD.

    About Dr. Victor Nemeth, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801891098
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Nemeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemeth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nemeth works at Cleveland Clinic in Sheffield Village, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nemeth’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemeth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemeth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Victor Nemeth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.