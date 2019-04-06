Dr. Victor Nippert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Nippert, DPM
Overview of Dr. Victor Nippert, DPM
Dr. Victor Nippert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kennett Square, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Nippert works at
Dr. Nippert's Office Locations
1
Foot and Ankle Associates Llp692 Unionville Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (302) 633-1300Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
2
Metro Professional Office4923 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 120, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 633-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
3
Foot and Ankle Associates Llp3801 Kennett Pike Ste A102, Wilmington, DE 19807 Directions (302) 652-5767
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Relief from severe heel pain in ONE visit. Thoughtful, comprehensive care.
About Dr. Victor Nippert, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Nippert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nippert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nippert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nippert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nippert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nippert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.