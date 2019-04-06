Overview of Dr. Victor Nippert, DPM

Dr. Victor Nippert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kennett Square, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Nippert works at Foot and Ankle Associates LLP in Kennett Square, PA with other offices in Newark, DE and Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.