Overview of Dr. Victor Nitti, MD

Dr. Victor Nitti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Nitti works at Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Cystometry and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.