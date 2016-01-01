Dr. Njoku has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Njoku, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Njoku, MD
Dr. Victor Njoku, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. Njoku works at
Dr. Njoku's Office Locations
Peachtree Vascular Associates PC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1085, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 681-3190
Comprehensive Vascular Surgery of Georgia150 Country Club Dr Ste 100, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 474-3882
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Njoku, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1447489026
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Njoku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Njoku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Njoku works at
Dr. Njoku has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Njoku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Njoku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Njoku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Njoku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Njoku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.