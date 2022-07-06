Dr. Victor Nwakakwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwakakwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Nwakakwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Nwakakwa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Dr.
About Dr. Victor Nwakakwa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hosps
- University of Ibadan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwakakwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwakakwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwakakwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwakakwa has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwakakwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwakakwa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwakakwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwakakwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwakakwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.