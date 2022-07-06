Overview

Dr. Victor Nwakakwa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nwakakwa works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.