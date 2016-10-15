See All Podiatric Surgeons in Novi, MI
Dr. Victor Nwosu, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (34)
Overview of Dr. Victor Nwosu, DPM

Dr. Victor Nwosu, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Nwosu works at David C. Markel, MD in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nwosu's Office Locations

    David C. Markel, MD
    26750 Providence Pkwy, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 349-7015
    Victor Nwosu Dpm
    22250 Providence Dr, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 349-7015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 15, 2016
    8 months ago, Dr. Nwosu rebuilt my foot and ankle and it is fantastic now.
    Dan W. in Taylor, MI — Oct 15, 2016
    Dr. Nwosu's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Nwosu

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Victor Nwosu, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English, Igbo
    • 1144450321
    Fellowship
    • American Health Network
    • St John Macomb/Oakland Hospital
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Nwosu, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwosu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwosu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nwosu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwosu has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwosu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwosu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwosu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwosu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwosu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

