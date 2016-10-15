Overview of Dr. Victor Nwosu, DPM

Dr. Victor Nwosu, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Nwosu works at David C. Markel, MD in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.