Dr. Victor Oderinde, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Oderinde, MD
Dr. Victor Oderinde, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Oderinde works at
Dr. Oderinde's Office Locations
Arif M. Shoaib M.d. P.A.5851 San Felipe St Ste 425, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 660-8877
Hemadynamic Laboratories of Houston2411 Fountain View Dr Ste 217, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 660-8877
Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital2801 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77080 Directions (832) 834-7710
Intracare North Hospital1120 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 893-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to. Very calming and personal attention.
Dr. Oderinde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oderinde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oderinde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oderinde has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders, Conduct Disorder and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oderinde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oderinde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oderinde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oderinde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oderinde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.