Dr. Victor Ortega-Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Ortega-Jimenez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Bay County PA2202 State Ave Ste 108, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 785-1401
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is willing to let pt talk to find the problem rather than rushing you.i have never seen him turn anyone awsy. Might take awhile but he will work you in.
About Dr. Victor Ortega-Jimenez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1871673392
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortega-Jimenez accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortega-Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortega-Jimenez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Asbestosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortega-Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega-Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega-Jimenez.
