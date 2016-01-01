Overview of Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD

Dr. Victor Ortuno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mcp Hahnemann University.



Dr. Ortuno works at Citrus Valley Pediatrics in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.