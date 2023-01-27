Dr. Victor Padilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Padilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Padilla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nordestana.
Locations
Digestive Medicine Associates2140 W 68th St Ste 300, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-4201
Robert F Deluca MD3133 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 822-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, and right on time.
About Dr. Victor Padilla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518955020
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- Trenton Affil Hosps
- University of Nordestana
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padilla has seen patients for Gastritis, Heartburn and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla.
