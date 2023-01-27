Overview

Dr. Victor Padilla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nordestana.



Dr. Padilla works at Digestive Medicine Associates in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Heartburn and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.