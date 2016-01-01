Overview of Dr. Victor Pareja, MD

Dr. Victor Pareja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pareja works at Victor H Pareja MD in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.