Dr. Victor Pazos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Pazos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Havana Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Pazos works at
Locations
Premiere Care Associates LLC7100 W 20th Ave Ste G166, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 835-0551
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 835-0551
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pazos is a great Dr. but even more he is a great human being. He has helped my mom tremendously ,so grateful for him .
About Dr. Victor Pazos, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215990437
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Sch of Med|Mt Sinai Sch Of Med Cabrini Med Ctr
- Univ Havana Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pazos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pazos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pazos works at
Dr. Pazos has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pazos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pazos, there are benefits to both methods.