Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD
Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Perez Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Perez Sr's Office Locations
-
1
Renue Aesthetic Surgery11532 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 675-3509
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez Sr?
I had CO2 Laser to help with resurfacing my face. It was awesome and I would do it again as a anti-aging treatment. It help me with spots on my face and fine lines. No pain as I was prescribed numbing cream and post care creams. Dr Perez is just great and has a delicate hand.
About Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225142532
Education & Certifications
- Shriners Hospital Utmb
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY|W Res Care Syst|W Res Care Syst|Loma Linda University
- Cook Co Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perez Sr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perez Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez Sr works at
Dr. Perez Sr speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.