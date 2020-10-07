See All Plastic Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD

Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Perez Sr works at Renue Aesthetic Surgery in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perez Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renue Aesthetic Surgery
    11532 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 675-3509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Aging Face
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 07, 2020
I had CO2 Laser to help with resurfacing my face. It was awesome and I would do it again as a anti-aging treatment. It help me with spots on my face and fine lines. No pain as I was prescribed numbing cream and post care creams. Dr Perez is just great and has a delicate hand.
Dolly — Oct 07, 2020
Photo: Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD
About Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1225142532
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Shriners Hospital Utmb
Residency
  • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY|W Res Care Syst|W Res Care Syst|Loma Linda University
Internship
  • Cook Co Hospital
Medical Education
  • Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Victor Perez Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Perez Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Perez Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Perez Sr works at Renue Aesthetic Surgery in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Perez Sr’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez Sr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

