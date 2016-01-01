Overview of Dr. Victor Phillips, MD

Dr. Victor Phillips, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Lake Regional Health System and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Phillips works at VP Medical LLC in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.