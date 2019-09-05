Dr. Victor Pina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Pina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Pina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America De Costa Rica and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.
Dr. Pina works at
Locations
Center for Digestive Medicine, PLLC7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 273-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
recently I was referred to this center, from the very first visit I felt at peace the receptionist, ARNP and nurses were so kind and pleasant. I had to have two medical procedures. They treated me with such great care. Dr. Pina diagnosed my problem and treated me for my problem I have not felt so good in years which enabled me to take better care of myself. I highly recommend this place.They did not know is that I am a nurse for 32 years, trust me I know good care. Thank you Dr. Pina and staff.
About Dr. Victor Pina, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164403846
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- St Luke's Roosevelt St Lukes D
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Universidad Autonoma De Centro America De Costa Rica
- Eckerd College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pina works at
Dr. Pina speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Pina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.