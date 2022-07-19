See All Pediatricians in Lacombe, LA
Dr. Victor Pouw, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Pouw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lacombe, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus University / Erasmus Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Pouw works at Children's International Medical Group in Lacombe, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's International Medical Group - Lacombe
    27350 Highway 190, Lacombe, LA 70445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Diabetes Type 1
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Growth Failure Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Victor Pouw, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1194741355
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell Med Coll/Ny Hosp
    Residency
    • Saint Agnes Hospital
    Internship
    • Childrens Hospital Medical Center|Chldrns Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Erasmus University / Erasmus Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Pouw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pouw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pouw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pouw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pouw works at Children's International Medical Group in Lacombe, LA. View the full address on Dr. Pouw’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pouw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pouw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pouw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pouw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

