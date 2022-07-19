Dr. Victor Pouw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pouw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Pouw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Pouw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lacombe, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus University / Erasmus Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Pouw works at
Locations
Children's International Medical Group - Lacombe27350 Highway 190, Lacombe, LA 70445 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor! He takes a thorough history and patiently explains the possibilities with the grandparent, patient and parents. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Victor Pouw, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1194741355
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Coll/Ny Hosp
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center|Chldrns Hospital Med Center
- Erasmus University / Erasmus Medical Center
