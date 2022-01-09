Overview

Dr. Victor Pricolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pricolo works at Southcoast Health General Surgery in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.