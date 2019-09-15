Overview of Dr. Victor Prieto, MD

Dr. Victor Prieto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Prieto works at Meredith Bean MD Inc. in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.