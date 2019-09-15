Dr. Victor Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Prieto, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Prieto, MD
Dr. Victor Prieto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Prieto's Office Locations
Meredith Bean MD Inc.900 Hyde St Fl 11, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 353-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Prieto operates on both of my shoulders and did a great job. He’s also a extremely nice, genuine person that took the time to explain the procedures to me before hand. I would recommend him with 2 thumbs up. He’s the best. Period.
About Dr. Victor Prieto, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Zion M C University Ca
- Mt Zion at UC San Francisco
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California-San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prieto has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto.
