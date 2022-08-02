Dr. Victor Prisk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Prisk, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Prisk, MD
Dr. Victor Prisk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.
Dr. Prisk's Office Locations
Prisk Orthopaedics and Wellness, PC2490 Mosside Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 525-7692Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I could not physically survive without him and his team. I have been a patient for over 4 years and could not walk without a cane or walker. I am 30lbs less in excellent shape physically mentally emotionally thank you. And walking on my own the perfect picture of good health if you listen to him.
About Dr. Victor Prisk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prisk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prisk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prisk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prisk has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prisk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Prisk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prisk.
