Dr. Victor Rosenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Victor Rosenfeld, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Dr. Rosenfeld's Office Locations
1
Southcoast Medical Group LLC1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 691-4100
2
Rosenfeld Neurology & Sleep LLC7001 Hodgson Memorial Dr Ste 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 298-6646
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a personable doc- asks questions and lostens to the answers.
About Dr. Victor Rosenfeld, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407968290
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn|Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfeld accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
