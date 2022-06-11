Overview of Dr. Victor Rossi, MD

Dr. Victor Rossi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Inst de Med, Timisoara and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Rossi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.