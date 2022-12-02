Overview

Dr. Victor Salcedo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Salcedo works at Houston Chest Internists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.