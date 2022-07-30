Dr. Victor Salloum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salloum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Salloum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Salloum, MD
Dr. Victor Salloum, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Newman Regional Health and Sumner Community Hospital.
Dr. Salloum works at
Dr. Salloum's Office Locations
Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants of Kansas3009 N CYPRESS ST, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 745-3361
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Newman Regional Health
- Sumner Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really really like Dr. Salloum. He listens carefully and is thorough with investigating one's problems. He has always taken a lot of time with me. During Covid, he and I did zoom over iPhones. That was really helpful. He sincerely wants the best for his patients.
About Dr. Victor Salloum, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1598715682
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salloum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salloum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salloum has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salloum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salloum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salloum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salloum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.