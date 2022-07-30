Overview of Dr. Victor Salloum, MD

Dr. Victor Salloum, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Newman Regional Health and Sumner Community Hospital.



Dr. Salloum works at Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.