Dr. Salter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Salter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Salter, MD
Dr. Victor Salter, MD is a Pulmonologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Salter's Office Locations
StatCare Pulmonary Consultants6473 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-8831
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Salter treats my husband who has had asthma since early childhood. He is the first doctor, in all Jerrys years with asthma, that has controlled his asthma. I also worked as a nurse in A hospital he was associated with and seen him treat many really ill patients and we seen them turn around in his care. There is NO better!! My husband knows he gets the best care ever from Dr Salter. BN & JN
About Dr. Victor Salter, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1851398838
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
