Dr. Victor Schechter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Schechter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Victor Schechter, DPM
Dr. Victor Schechter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Schechter works at
Dr. Schechter's Office Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Hospital of Allen, Medical Building 21105 Central Expy N Ste 2300, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 396-9101
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schechter?
Dr. Schechter is an outstanding podiatrist. I had ankle surgery to repair a tendon and he did an outstanding job explaining to me what he needed to do and the hospital procedures. In subsequent follow up visits, he carefully examined my ankle and made recommendations for my continued care. He is very gentle and works to lessen your pain. He is always punctual seeing you at your appointed time or earlier. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Victor Schechter, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1891747994
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechter works at
Dr. Schechter has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.