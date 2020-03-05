Overview of Dr. Victor Schechter, DPM

Dr. Victor Schechter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Schechter works at Podiatric Medical Partners of Texas, Division of Drs. Schechter and Singh in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.