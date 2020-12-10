See All Plastic Surgeons in Latham, NY
Dr. Victor Schingo Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Latham, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Victor Schingo Jr, MD

Dr. Victor Schingo Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital

Dr. Schingo Jr works at Fox & Schingo Plastic Surgery in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schingo Jr's Office Locations

    Fox & Schingo Plastic Surgery PC
    1214 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 346-2358

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Victor Schingo Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508811498
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Residency
    • University of California-San Francisco
    Internship
    • University Rochester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Schingo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schingo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schingo Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schingo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schingo Jr works at Fox & Schingo Plastic Surgery in Latham, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schingo Jr’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schingo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schingo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schingo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schingo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

