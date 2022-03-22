Overview

Dr. Victor Sears Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center, Lifebrite Community Hospital Of Stokes, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Sears Jr works at Digestive Health Specialists in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.