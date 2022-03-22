Dr. Victor Sears Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sears Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Sears Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Sears Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center, Lifebrite Community Hospital Of Stokes, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Sears Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists2025 Frontis Plaza Blvd Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-6211Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Davie Medical Center
- Lifebrite Community Hospital Of Stokes
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sears Jr?
Dr. Sears and the staff at Digestive Health Specialists did a fine job for my first colonoscopy. Everyone on staff made me comfortable and explained everything about what to expect. All my questions were answered and the results were explained as best they could while waiting for pathology. Yes Dr. Sears was efficient in the explanation, but he answered all my questions and given that it was my first one, I had many. I won't say that I'm looking forward to coming back in 3 years, but I wouldn't want to go anywhere else.
About Dr. Victor Sears Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1053355008
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina|University of North Carolina Hospitals
- NC Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sch Med
- NC Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sch Med|Nc Bapt Hospital Bowman Gray School Med
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sears Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sears Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sears Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sears Jr works at
Dr. Sears Jr has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sears Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sears Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sears Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sears Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sears Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.