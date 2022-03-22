See All Gastroenterologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Victor Sears Jr, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Sears Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center, Lifebrite Community Hospital Of Stokes, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Sears Jr works at Digestive Health Specialists in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Specialists
    2025 Frontis Plaza Blvd Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 (336) 768-6211
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Davie Medical Center
  • Lifebrite Community Hospital Of Stokes
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Liver Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 22, 2022
    Dr. Sears and the staff at Digestive Health Specialists did a fine job for my first colonoscopy. Everyone on staff made me comfortable and explained everything about what to expect. All my questions were answered and the results were explained as best they could while waiting for pathology. Yes Dr. Sears was efficient in the explanation, but he answered all my questions and given that it was my first one, I had many. I won't say that I'm looking forward to coming back in 3 years, but I wouldn't want to go anywhere else.
    JS — Mar 22, 2022
    About Dr. Victor Sears Jr, MD

    Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1053355008
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of North Carolina|University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Residency
    NC Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sch Med
    Internship
    NC Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sch Med|Nc Bapt Hospital Bowman Gray School Med
    Medical Education
    Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
