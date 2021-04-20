See All Ophthalmologists in Kenosha, WI
Dr. Victor Slana, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Victor Slana, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victor Slana, MD

Dr. Victor Slana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

Dr. Slana works at V Stephen Slana MD SC in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Slana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    V Stephen Slana MD SC
    6125 Green Bay Rd Ste 800, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 654-0726

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Kenosha Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects
Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Visual Field Defects
Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Slana?

    Apr 20, 2021
    Dr. Slana treated me for many eye problems with great knowledge. Provided consult with other specialty Doctors immediately when it was necessary. Office equipment appears more updated than specialist that I saw. Has great bed side manner with patients.
    — Apr 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victor Slana, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victor Slana, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Slana to family and friends

    Dr. Slana's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Slana

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victor Slana, MD.

    About Dr. Victor Slana, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730155573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Slana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slana works at V Stephen Slana MD SC in Kenosha, WI. View the full address on Dr. Slana’s profile.

    Dr. Slana has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Slana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Victor Slana, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.