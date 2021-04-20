Dr. Victor Slana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Slana, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Slana, MD
Dr. Victor Slana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Dr. Slana's Office Locations
V Stephen Slana MD SC6125 Green Bay Rd Ste 800, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 654-0726
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slana treated me for many eye problems with great knowledge. Provided consult with other specialty Doctors immediately when it was necessary. Office equipment appears more updated than specialist that I saw. Has great bed side manner with patients.
About Dr. Victor Slana, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730155573
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slana accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slana has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Slana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.