Dr. Victor Strelzow, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (52)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victor Strelzow, MD

Dr. Victor Strelzow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Strelzow works at Dr. Victor Strelzow MD, FACS in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strelzow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Victor Strelzow MD, FACS
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 704, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 240-0659

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Guy — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. Victor Strelzow, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford Univ Hosp, Otolaryngology
    Residency
    Internship
    • TORONTO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Strelzow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strelzow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strelzow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strelzow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strelzow works at Dr. Victor Strelzow MD, FACS in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Strelzow’s profile.

    Dr. Strelzow has seen patients for Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strelzow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Strelzow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strelzow.

