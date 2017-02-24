Dr. Victor Szemetylo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szemetylo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Szemetylo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Szemetylo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Syracuse University and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Szemetylo works at
Locations
-
1
Genesis Digestive Disease Group999 Garden Rd, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-8193
-
2
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-5890
-
3
Zanesville Surgery Center LLC2907 Bell St, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 455-6300
-
4
Genesis Medical Group LLC945 Bethesda Dr Ste 200, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-8193
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szemetylo?
Dr. Szemetylo is the most thoughtful & kindest doctor I know. I believe that when he transferred me from Genesis to OSU Medical Center, he saved my life.
About Dr. Victor Szemetylo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669456737
Education & Certifications
- Syracuse University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szemetylo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szemetylo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szemetylo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szemetylo works at
Dr. Szemetylo has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szemetylo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Szemetylo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szemetylo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szemetylo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szemetylo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.