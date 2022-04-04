See All Ophthalmologists in Maitland, FL
Dr. Victor Thomas, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Victor Thomas, MD

Dr. Victor Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Thomas works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maitland Office
    790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 767-6411
  2. 2
    Metrowest Office
    1781 Park Center Dr Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 398-7730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brawny Scleritis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 04, 2022
    Visited numerous ophthalmologists in Central Fl who did not have the knowledge to treat dry/irritated eye syndrome. Discovered Dr. Thomas and Dr. Auerbach at Eye Physicians of Central Florida are empathetic, expert in this area. They have the means to test, measure and the ability to treat dry eye. I did not have severe issue, but, daily discomfort until their treatment. Dr. Thomas suggested I be tested for allergies, food intolerances (an allergist discovered the root cause). Dr. Thomas insisted I maintain daily eyelid cleaning, which eliminated inflammation, and has treated (now v. rare) bouts of more severe symptoms. He changed my life. I no longer have irritated, bloodshot eyes. The practice is busy, but v. professional. Grateful!
    JD — Apr 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Victor Thomas, MD
    About Dr. Victor Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730127572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Pinguecula, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

