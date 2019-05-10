Overview of Dr. Victor Torres, DPM

Dr. Victor Torres, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eustis, FL. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Torres works at Lake Health Care Center in Eustis, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Bunion and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.