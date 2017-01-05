Dr. Torres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Torres, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Torres, MD
Dr. Victor Torres, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from U Natl de Asuncion.
Torres Victor MD & Assoc PC125 E Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions (215) 427-0522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Dr. Torres cared for our dad in his eldering years. As a religious sister for over 50 years, both in my personal life and in my ministry for the Catholic Church, never have I experienced better care and a more empathetic doctor. Dr. Torres always went the second mile-for our dad and us his caregivers. Being called to a caring and healing ministry in my life, I count Dr. Torres as a luminary of the level of care and empathy that I have as a lifetime goal! Blessings, Sister Fran Small, IHM
About Dr. Victor Torres, MD
- Urology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Episcopal Hospital
- U Natl de Asuncion
- Urology
