Dr. Victor Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Tran, MD
Dr. Victor Tran, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Total Vein Care5131 Odonovan Dr Ste 301, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 761-8119
Baton Rouge8888 Summa Ave Fl 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 769-4493
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tran is a very good doctor. He took care of me every step of the way with my surgery and after-care. Him and the whole staff are wonderful and would recommend him to anyone who is looking for a vascular doctor/surgeon.
About Dr. Victor Tran, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
