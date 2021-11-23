Dr. Victor Tuma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Tuma, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Tuma, MD
Dr. Victor Tuma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Tuma works at
Dr. Tuma's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics215 Amboy Ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 838-4896
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuma?
I went to Dr. Tuma from birth until they told me I was too old at 19. My boys have been going there since they were born with my oldest about to turn 16. Dr. Tuma is a gem. I trust him the most out of any doctor I’ve ever seen. Not thrilled with merge but I’ll never leave Dr Tuma!
About Dr. Victor Tuma, MD
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- St Christophers Hosp Chldn
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuma works at
Dr. Tuma speaks Hungarian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.