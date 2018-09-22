See All Pediatricians in Great Neck, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Victor Turow, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Victor Turow, MD

Dr. Victor Turow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Turow works at North Shore Center for Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Center for Plastic Surgery
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 110, Great Neck, NY 11021

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Fever
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2018
    Dr Vic is amazing! Hes knowledgable and caring. He takes his time with his patients and has superb bedside manner. You can tell he loves what he does and it shows through his practice. There should be more doctors like him!
    Karen R. in Franklin square, NY — Sep 22, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Victor Turow, MD
    About Dr. Victor Turow, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942349485
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Turow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turow works at North Shore Center for Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Turow’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Turow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

