Dr. Victor Vacanti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Vacanti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.
Locations
Great Lakes Cardiovascular705 Maple Rd Ste 300, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 710-8266
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-6550
- 3 333 International Dr Ste B3, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 458-0268
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Vicanti diagnosed me with a rare heart condition that half dozen other doctors missed prior to him. He acted fast and was very invested into my care. Chances are Dr. Vicanti saved my life. I can not say enough good things about him. He gave me a life again. If I could give 100 stars I would.
About Dr. Victor Vacanti, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vacanti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vacanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vacanti has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vacanti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vacanti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vacanti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vacanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vacanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.